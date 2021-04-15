Rexburg, Idaho – People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) contacted the federal authorities Thursday morning over what they feel are violations of the Animal Welfare Act (AWA) on the part of a popular local attraction.

In a press release from PETA, the animal rights organization claims they have video of “a noisy crowd surrounding some bear cubs in a barren box,” displayed by Rexburg-based Yellowstone Bear World at an animal show in Utah.

PETA says the scenario caused the animals “unnecessary discomfort,” a violation of the AWA. PETA says they sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) urging an investigation into Yellowstone Bear World.

“These baby bears should still be comfortably sleeping in their mothers’ care, not being displayed as props,” says PETA Foundation Captive Wildlife Veterinarian Dr. Monica Bando. “PETA is asking the authorities to stop Yellowstone Bear World from stressing out bear cubs by using them as a sideshow attraction with little regard for their needs.”

PETA says they oppose what they call “speciesism,” what they define as a “human supremacist” worldview.

KID has reached out to Yellowstone Bear World for comment.