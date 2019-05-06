Philadelphia commission probing 'disturbing' video

A Philadelphia city commission says it’s investigating an event last month at which Muslim children were captured on video speaking in Arabic about beheadings and the liberation of one of Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy sites.

The Commission on Human Relations confirmed Monday that it has launched a probe into the April 17 event at the Muslim American Society’s Philadelphia chapter.

A video uploaded to the chapter’s Facebook page shows children moving to a revolutionary anthem often used by Islamist groups, and two young girls reading from a prepared text. One says, “We will chop off their heads, and we will liberate the … Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

The contested site is at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Muslim society took the video down. The society called it “disturbing” and condemning the words used in the video.