Philly girl, 9, critically injured after lighting firework inside home, report says

A 9-year-old girl in Philadelphia was critically injured on Sunday after she lit fireworks at her home and one device—a possible M-80—exploded in her hand, a report said.

Neighbors told 6ABC.com that they heard an explosion at about 10:30 a.m. and heard screams from the home. One neighbor covered the girl’s hand and rushed her to a hospital.

“I see the little girl, blood all over her body missing two of her fingers,” one neighbor said. “I said, ‘Oh my God.”’

The report said that authorities believe the explosive was an M-80.