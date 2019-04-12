Phoenix man accused of killing 4, including wife and 2 kids

A Phoenix man has been arrested on suspicion of killing his wife, two of his young daughters and a man who the suspect thought was romantically involved with his wife, police said Friday.

The wife and daughters of the suspect were killed at the family’s home, and the 30-year-old suspect then went Thursday night to an apartment complex where he shot and killed a 46-year-old man, said Sgt. Tommy Thompson, a police department spokesman. A woman and another man were shot and wounded at the complex, Thompson said.

The suspect was arrested by police as he drove away from the apartment complex.

The suspect and the victims were not identified and authorities did not say how the wife of the suspect and their daughters, ages 5 and 7, were killed. A 3-year-old daughter of the couple was not hurt and was found under a bed at the family’s home, Thompson said.

“It is my understanding that for whatever reason he elected not to shoot her,” Thompson said.

The suspect told detectives during an interview that he believed “in God’s eyes it was all right for him to deal with someone in this manner who had been involved in adultery or an extramarital affair,” Thompson said.

He described the scene at the apartment complex as chaotic, with firefighters treating victims while authorities did not initially know the whereabouts of the shooter.