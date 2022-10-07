JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – State residents are invited to share their pictures of Wyoming life by entering photos in this year’s National Rural Health Day Photo Contest, which is sponsored by the Wyoming Department of Health Office of Rural Health. National Rural Health Day is November 17.

Prizes will be awarded in two categories: “People, Places and Things” and “Landscape and Wildlife.” First place winners in each category will receive $100, with $50 for second place winners.

Photos will be judged by Office of Rural and Frontier Health staff on creativity, originality, photo quality, how well images communicate the concept of rural health and overall appeal.

Winning photos may be used on the WDH website and in future department publications and correspondence

Other important notes:

Images must be royalty-free.

Entrants must be Wyoming residents.

Submitting a photo is acknowledgement of the right and permission of the owner of the photo to use it for the contest.

Submitting a photo includes agreement to the terms of use found online at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/rural/officeofruralhealth/national-rural-health-day-photo-contest/.

Images must be current (no historical photos).

More than one entry per person is allowed.

To enter, send a high-resolution version of the photo in a .jpeg, .gif, or .tif file format by email to Sharon.Weber@wyo.gov. Include name, email address, phone number and a caption. The deadline for entries to be received is October 30.

More information about the contest is available by emailing Sharon.Weber@wyo.gov.

