Pictures: Tornadoes hit Ohio

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/06_AP19148409147750.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

The damaged roof from a tornado at the Westbrooke Village Apartment complex in Trotwood, Ohio, May 28, 2019.

Doral Chenoweth III/The Columbus Dispatch via AP

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/06_AP19148409147750.jpg?ve=1&tl=1