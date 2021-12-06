PINEDALE, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Pinedale Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton National Forest has completed an Environmental Assessment (EA) for the Elk Ridge Complex Rangeland Supplementation Project.

The Forest is providing an opportunity for the public to comment on the analysis from now until Dec. 27, 2021.

The proposed action would authorize cattle grazing on the Elk Ridge Complex (four allotments) in conjunction with six allotments in the Upper Green River area. This proposal would not change the number of cattle currently permitted but would provide livestock operators and managers greater flexibility to respond to weather, forage conditions, predation, and wildfire.

To review the EA and supporting documentation visit the Bridger-Teton National Forest website https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=60020 and click on the “Analysis” tab.

The comment period provides those interested in or affected by this proposed project an opportunity to comment on the proposed action and the analysis. Comments may be submitted electronically at https://cara.ecosystem-management.org/Public//CommentInput?Project=60020. To have standing during the objection phase, comments must be received during an official comment period.

