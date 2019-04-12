Plane crashes into Connecticut high school baseball field

A small plane reportedly crashed into a high school baseball field in Connecticut Thursday evening, injuring two people and causing a power outage that led the administration to cancel class Friday.

The pilot was performing a touch-and-go drill, which involves landing on a runway and taking off again without coming to a full stop, near Meriden-Markham Airport, when he crashed into ballfields at Wilcox Technical High School in Meriden, public information officer Sgt. Christopher Fry told WTIC.

Police were called to the scene around 7 p.m. where first responders found two men, one in his 30s and one in his 50s, near the wreckage, WTNH reported. One man was able to pull himself out of the plane without assistance. The other was pulled from the plane by emergency personnel.

No one died in the crash and no one on the ground was injured. The two occupants of the plane, who are both pilots, were both transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed only two people were onboard.

The plane careened into a high tension power line, knocking it into a second power line, which resulted in a power outage. About 17,000 were without electricity due to the crash. Wilcox Technical High School canceled classes Friday.

Eversource Energy, the electric services company in the area, dispatched almost a dozen crew members to the site who were able to restore power by early Friday morning, WTIC reported. Some customers were prevented from going into their homes while crews made repairs.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating the incident, confirmed the plane was a Piper PA-28 model. The National Transportation Safety Board will make a conclusion on the probable cause of the accident, WTNH reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.