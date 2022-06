BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – On Tuesday at 3:10 p.m., the Blackfoot Police Department responded to a call of a plane crash on the north side of the Blackfoot Airport onto the Blackfoot golf course.

A 70-year-old male pilot and a 38-year-old male passenger were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The FAA is conducting an investigation into this incident.

