MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Five planned temporary closures will take place after Labor Day in Grand Teton National Park as construction and road improvements projects get underway.

Tentative schedules and locations of projects are:

Moose-Wilson Road

As previously planned, the southern portion of the Moose-Wilson Road from Granite Canyon Entrance to the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve will close to all access the day after Labor Day, September 6. This section of road will reopen to winter activity in December, through March 2023. The closure is needed because the road is too narrow to safely allow construction equipment and visitor traffic.

The northern section of the road will remain open to the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve and Death Canyon Trailhead from the north, via Moose, WY.

Grand Teton is working in partnership with Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and Teton Village Association to provide access to trails originating from the Granite Canyon Trailhead, including Granite Canyon, Marion Lake, and the Teton Crest Trail. To access park trails from Teton Village, park in the Ranch Lot and walk or take the shuttle bus to the base area. Begin hiking from the Ranch Lot or ride the Aerial Tram or Bridger Gondola (fees apply) up to avoid hiking the initial elevation.

The Park will continue to use Twitter to communicate Moose-Wilson Road openings and closings with the public.

Park staff are evaluating Moose-Wilson Road construction impacts for 2023. For more information about the project, visit go.nps.gov/moosewilson.

The majority of the funding for Phase 1 work of the Moose-Wilson Road Corridor Project is provided by the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA), the act is the single largest investment in public lands in U.S. history. The landmark legislation established a new National Parks and Public Lands Legacy Restoration Fund (LRF) to address the maintenance backlog on public lands.

Jackson Lake Dam Boat Launch

The Jackson Lake Dam Boat Launch area in Grand Teton National Park (located below the dam on the north side) will close to all access, including boating, fishing, and parking, beginning September 6. Work will continue into the spring of 2023, with no further closures anticipated, as phase two of the Snake River Gateways Project is completed. The National Park Service and Grand Teton National Park Foundation are working in partnership on this multi-year project to improve river access points along the Snake River.

All river users may want to consider an alternate plan during this time and should be aware of the skills needed for navigating each section of river. Those opting to launch at Pacific Creek Landing will travel down river to Deadmans Bar, which requires advanced river navigation skills.

The design for the Jackson Lake Dam Launch will provide improved boat launching opportunities with the addition of a boat ramp that will allow two vehicles to launch at the same time, expanded parking, and improved site amenities including picnic tables, bench seating, bicycle parking, viewing areas, and educational information about the Snake River. In addition, area improvements will include ADA (Americans with Disability Act) accessible sidewalks and two fishing platforms.

Phase one work along the Snake River at Pacific Creek Landing was completed in 2021. Phase three of the Snake River Gateways project, Moose Landing, is planned to begin next year.

Grand Teton National Park Foundation’s goal is to raise $7.5 million to support these improvements. When combined with approximately $5.7 million from the National Park Service, private philanthropy will provide a margin of excellence that would not be possible otherwise.

For more information about the Snake River Gateways Project, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grte and Grand Teton National Park Foundation’s website at www.gtnpf.org.

Jenny Lake Scenic Drive

The Jenny Lake One-way Scenic Drive will be temporarily closed September 12-16 while road striping operations occur to improve cyclist safety in the area. The work is contingent on dry weather and closure dates may change. New road signs are also planned to be installed this fall.

Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve Access Road

The access road to the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve is tentatively planned to temporarily close September 26-30 to overlay the roadway with new asphalt to repair the existing asphalt surface.

Signal Mountain Summit Road

Signal Mountain Summit Road will be temporarily closed September 14. The closure will begin at 8 a.m. to allow safe transport of a new radio tower to the top of Signal Mountain. This radio tower is important for communications during emergency responses. The road will reopen September 15 at 8 a.m.

Additionally, travelers may encounter minor delays as work occurs on the Gros Ventre Roundabout and along Highway 26/89/191 in Grand Teton throughout the fall. Crews will install new lighting in the roundabout area as well as two winter gates along the highway near Moose and Moran.

For status of park roads and to plan ahead for road closures, visit Grand Teton Live Road Status Map at go.nps.gov/tetonroads or call 307-739-3682.

Roadwork schedules and construction may change or be delayed without notice due to weather conditions or other circumstances.

