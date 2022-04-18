ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — Planned Parenthood is renting medical office space in the town of Ontario on the Oregon-Idaho border.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Planned Parenthood has not confirmed its plans for the space, but has said it’s preparing for an influx of out-of-state patients seeking abortions in Oregon because of multiple legal challenges to abortion rights.

Earlier this year they successfully lobbied the Oregon legislature to set aside $15 million in an unrestricted fund for reproductive health equity.

A clinic in Ontario, about an hour’s drive from Boise, Idaho, could be a significant high desert outpost for access to abortion and other reproductive health care services.

The post Planned Parenthood moving into Oregon-Idaho border town appeared first on Local News 8.