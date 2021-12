WEST YELLOWSTONE, Idaho (KIFI) – For people living in the areas of West Yellowstone and Hebgen, your power will go out overnight.

Fall River Electric will shut the power off at 2 a.m. Friday.

Crews need to make repairs to the power grid to make it more reliable.

The outage is only expected to last an hour.

