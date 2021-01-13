Teton County

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI)-Jackson and Teton County, Wyoming planners have outlined a detailed public participation program aimed at finding a compromise design plan for the northern South Park neighborhood.

Planners want to find the best allocation of the community’s remaining residential density within the overall cap. The program will also work to optimize balanced comprehensive plan goals, focusing on physical design, site planning, and developing related policies and tools for successful implementation.

Ultimately, they hope to expand the county’s affordable and workforce housing development opportunities in a way that is consistent with the 2012 comprehensive plan.

Town and County planning staff has outlined a program they say will collaborate with the community, open lanes for public involvement, consult with the community to listen to feedback, and inform the community with information regarding key issues, alternatives, project goals, and implementation.

The first steering committee meeting is set Friday at 9 a.m. and will be available online.

