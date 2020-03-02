Local News

WILSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) – Teton County and the Wyoming Department of Transportation are working together in an effort to improve the safety of motorists and non-motorists in the town of Wilson, along Wyoming Highway 22.

The Wilson Multimodal Corridor Study is developing a long-range transportation plan that will accommodate motorists, transit users, bicyclists, and pedestrians, while respecting the character of the community. It will consider a variety of improvements between Wenzel Lane to Cemetery Road.

The improvements could include vehicle capacity, access management, pathway development, safe routes to school, pedestrian crossings, and corridor aesthetics.

The first community meeting will help the planning team identify and craft goals for the project. It is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 10 at the Old Wilson Schoolhouse Community Center at 5655 Main Street in Wilson.

You can find more details on the project here.