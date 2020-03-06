POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A big decision is set to be made in Pocatello and Chubbuck Tuesday. Neighbors will decide on a ten-year levy for the school district

“The School Plant Facility Levy is what the school district can use to support its infrastructure,” district communication specialist, Courtney Fischer said.

The all-encompassing levy allocates money towards school repairs and updates. This includes things like carpets, lights, concrete, gym floors and much more. Fischer says Tuesday’s decision is critical for schools that have been in Pocatello for generations.

“So, to be able to make sure those buildings can last another 50 to 100 years is essential. And, that’s what the plant facility funds do.”

If passed, the levy will provide more than $6.4 million in its first two years. However, if it doesn’t, we’re told that money will be missed from day one.

“When faced with a budget shortfall, you have to make cuts and find out where those cuts make the most sense to continue to deliver on your promise,” Fischer said. “Our promise is to deliver to our constituents educational services.”

This levy is anything but novel. Voters have approved the school’s facility levy every election year for decades. The current value residents are paying is about $128 for a home that’s valued at $100,000. The new levy would increase tax by about $1.10 monthly, or about $13.00 annually. With a 55% vote to pass, the district is hoping for a positive turnout.

“This School Plant Facilities Levy is one of those planning mechanisms that we use year after year to maintain our schools to the best of our ability,” Fischer said.

For more information on the levy, click HERE.