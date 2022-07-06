IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – It is hot outside. For the next week, we expect temperatures in the 90’s. So it’s time to take precautions.

Earlier Wednesday, we spoke with parents about what they do to keep their kids active while its hot out.

“We carry around a lot of water and we make sure there’s water close by at all times,” local parent Charlie Chase said. “I have my kids take their water with them and I tell them if it’s too hot that we don’t play on that equipment.”

“We bring them to the playground when it’s earlier versus later. Keep them hydrated and keep sunscreen on,” local grandmother Janice Roberts said.

But when the equipment gets too hot, some parents have their kids take a break.

“We always have a backpack full of snacks and sunscreen and water, usually juice, and then stay like this in the shade,” local mom Mikayla said.

Some even take special percautions.

“I have one daughter that’s allergic to the sun, so if she doesn’t have sunblock or keep in the shade very often we have major blister problems,” Chase said.

Sometimes, playground equipment can get so hot children can get first or even second degree burns from playing on it. We measured the temperature of various pieces of playground equipment earlier Wednesday. Most were around 110 degrees.

