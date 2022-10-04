POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Portneuf Medical Center celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness and invites the community to participate in the 23nd annual Brake for Breakfast activities.

This free drive-through event will begin at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Breakfast, information and goodies will be available until 10 a.m. or until supplies run out.

Apart from skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women. In fact, every three minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. Routine mammograms are a very effective, highly accurate diagnostic tool for locating and diagnosing abnormal breast tissue. While there is still no cure for breast cancer, monthly breast exams and yearly mammograms aid in early diagnosis. When detected early, survival rates increase and in the early stages, there are more treatment options.

While the annual Brake for Breakfast event is both fun and free, the event organizers want to stress that the goal of Brake for Breakfast is to remind women to schedule routine clinical breast exams and to get a yearly mammogram after you pass into the fabulous forties or earlier if you are in a high-risk category. Remember, family history is one important risk factor, but many women diagnosed with breast cancer are often the first in their families to be diagnosed. In addition, we encourage all attendees to tell their mothers, sisters and daughters to take care of their breast health and schedule recommended exams and screenings.

On your way to work, school or other morning activity, drive through and pick up breakfast at the Breakfast Junction located on the Portneuf campus just off Hospital Way in Pocatello. Continue on through Information Way where the latest information on the fight against breast cancer will be shared by terrific volunteers and then finish off at Pink Place to receive a special gift.

Schedule your mammogram online now at Portneuf.org/mammo or by calling 208-239-1500; peace of mind and early detection are just a phone call away.

The post PMC Brake for Breakfast set Wednesday appeared first on Local News 8.