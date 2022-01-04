POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Portneuf Medical Center announced the expansion of its orthopedic care offerings with the addition of the OrthoIdaho team to the Portneuf Medical Group.

“We are pleased to welcome Benjamin Blair, MD; Jeff Bray, DPM; Anthony Joseph, MD; and Richard Wathne, MD; two PA-Cs, Boe Simmons and Justin Pool; and eighteen members to the Portneuf family,” said Jordan Herget, CEO at Portneuf Medical Center. “The hallmark of OrthoIdaho and the team of medical professionals is their unwavering commitment to provide the highest level of support and care to patients. This acquisition strengthens our relationship and lays the groundwork for enhanced collaboration as we grow the Portneuf orthopedic service line.”

At this time, the orthopedic practice will continue to see patients in the current location, 2240 E Center Street in Pocatello. Additionally, the providers will continue to serve as the team doctors for the Portneuf Sports Medicine Institute, southeast Idaho’s first and most comprehensive sports medicine program. Because orthopedic care extends beyond the field and into the community, the orthopedic team provides the same care and compassion to anyone who experiences an injury – from the weekend warrior to competitive athletes.

