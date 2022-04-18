POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – SolSmart has recognized the City of Pocatello for taking steps to make it faster, easier and more affordable to go solar.

The Silver designation shows local businesses, solar companies and residents that Pocatello is a great place to go solar. For this reason, the City of Pocatello has received the SolSmart plaque.

In 2019, the City signed a Clean Energy Resolution, affirming the City of Pocatello’s interest in being an eco-friendly city focused on clean energy use. Since, staff have taken steps to put environmentally friendly efforts in the spotlight as resources allow.

City Hall continues to make LED updates

Pocatello Regional Airport upgraded their HVAC system

Public Works Annex continues to upgrade lighting fixtures at their facility as well as in street lights and traffic lights

Engineering plans an LED lighting upgrade for the Center Street Underpass

Building Department customized a permit for solar panels which includes an inclusive checklist to help those interested in solar power understand what is needed to acquire the permit

City has a webpage dedicated to highlighting solar efforts as well as efforts pursued by the City’s Energy Taskforce: pocatello.us/831/Solar-Energy-Resources

The post Pocatello achieves SolSmart Silver recognition for commitment to solar energy appeared first on Local News 8.