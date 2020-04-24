Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Ongoing negotiations between the city of Pocatello and International Association of Firefighters ended with a tentative labor agreement Friday.

Local 187 and the city announced the Fiscal Year 2021 agreement is subject to final approval by the Pocatello City Council and Local Union members.

Both the city and Local 187 agreed to extend the current collective bargaining agreement for an additional year due to the uncertainty of the COVID 19 pandemic.

“The tentative agreement goes to show the IAFF Local 187 understands the situation we are all facing,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “We appreciate their willingness to work with the City and we’re grateful for the IAFF’s continued work in emergency services.”

“Pocatello Firefighters (IAFF Local 187) understand the difficulties our community is facing right now,” said Andy Moldenhauer, President of Local 187. “With that in mind, the best solution was to extend our current contract and focus on responding to the needs of our citizens. We appreciate the City of Pocatello’s willingness to help us get this agreement in place and allow us to continue to do what we do best.”