POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Join Pocatello Animal Services for a holiday pet food drive.

From Nov. 21 through Dec. 27, Pocatello Animal Services is collecting wet or dry dog food and cat food, pet treats, litter, toys and other pet supplies. All donations collected will go to help feed hungry pets in our community.

“Our department is dedicated to helping not just the animals housed at the shelter but animals and citizens of our community,” Animal Services Director Chris Abbot said. “Our staff and volunteers are here to help, and with your donations, we are able to continue assisting others this holiday season and throughout the year.”

Drop-off locations:

Pocatello Animal Shelter, 3100 Avenue of the Chiefs

Pocatello City Hall, 911 North 7th Avenue

Pocatello Police Department, 911 North 7th Avenue

Pocatello Community Recreation Center, 144 Wilson Ave.

Pocatello Pet Lodge, 145 South 3rd Avenue

Pocatello Pet Lodge, Too, 143 South 2nd Avenue

McKee’s Pet, Garden & Feed, 244 Yellowstone Avenue

Shaver’s Pharmacy and Compounding Center, 235 South 4 th Ave.

Ave. Tractor Supply Co., 1800 Garrett Way

Streamline Sports Physical Therapy, 335 E. Lewis St. Suite 10

Off the Rails Brewing, 228 South Main Street

To view adoptable pets, visit pocatello.us/animal, like the department’s Facebook page at facebook.com/PocatelloAnimalServices. Pocatello Animal Services provides low-cost and sponsored adoptions for all animals looking for a home. All adoptions include vaccinations, a collar, spay or neuter surgery, and a microchip for permanent identification.

The Pocatello Animal Shelter is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed on Sundays and holidays. For more information about the holiday pet food drive or if you are in need of pet food assistance, call Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.

