POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello Animal Services will be hosting a rabies clinic Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The price is $10 per vaccine, and individuals can pay by cash or check. Officials ask you bring a valid ID. Credit cards will not be accepted.

After the animal has received their first rabies vaccination, it will only need to get vaccinated every three years. If your pet is needing a three-year rabies booster shot, bring proof of your pet’s previous vaccination.

Along with the rabies vaccines, Pocatello Animal Services is currently offering half-price pet licenses through the month of May and microchips are also available for $22.50.

For more information on the half-priced pet license fee, click HERE.

