POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – You can get your furry friend protected against rabies for just $10 on Saturday, May 15.

Pocatello Animal Services and Aiding to Adoption Rescue will be holding a rabies vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pocatello Animal Shelter, 3100 Avenue of the Chiefs.

No appointments are necessary and the vaccinations will be performed by veterinarians from Alpine Animal Hospital or Hawthorne Animal Hospital.

Other services being offered at the clinic include microchipping and licensing.

“Thank you to Aiding to Adoption Rescue and the veterinarians at Alpine Animal Hospital and Hawthorne Animal Hospital for their partnership and allowing these pets to get vaccinated at a reduced cost,” said Josh Heinz, Animal Services Director.

Dogs brought to the clinic must be leashed and cats must be in a carrier.

Pet parents are asked to wear a mask, bring their identification and maintain social distancing.

