POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello Animal Services will host a rabies vaccination clinic Saturday, Dec. 4.

The department, with assistance from Aiding 2 Adoption Rescue, is holding the clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the animal shelter community room, 3100 Avenue of the Chiefs. No appointments are necessary.

The vaccinations will be performed by veterinarians Dr. Steven Haymore, Alpine Animal Hospital, and Dr. Nan Mueller, Dr. Nan’s Veterinary Visits, PLLC.

The price is $10 per vaccine, and cash only will be accepted.

Dogs brought to the clinic must be leashed, and cats must be in a carrier.

Pet parents are asked to bring their valid identification, as well as wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

If you have questions about the rabies vaccination clinic, call 208-234-6156.

