POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Add a new dog, puppy, cat or kitten to your family by giving him or her a fur-ever home thanks to Best Friends Animal Society.

December 9 through 11 is National Adoption Weekend, and to celebrate, Pocatello Animal Services is offering $50 off dog adoptions and $25 off cat adoptions thanks to Best Friends Animal Society. Additional discount programs are also available, and Pocatello Animal Services staff will help potential pet parents find the right discount option.

Best Friends Animal Society is sponsoring these adoptions to help with the overflow of animals on the adoption floor.

The event will run Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10. The Pocatello Animal Shelter is closed on Sundays.

Dog and puppy adoptions regularly cost $130+tax and are now $80+tax with the discount. Cat adoptions are regularly $35+tax and are now $10+tax with the discount. Kitten adoptions are regularly $50+tax and are now $25 with the discount. All adoptions include vaccinations, a collar, spay or neuter surgery, and a microchip for permanent identification.

