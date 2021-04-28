POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – You can license your dog with Pocatello Animal Services for half the cost starting next month.

The department is offering $5 dog licenses for dogs that are spayed or neutered and $10 licenses for dogs that are not spayed or neutered during the month of May.

“Dogs with current licenses and microchips are more likely to be returned to their owner,” Animal Services Director Josh Heinz said. “If an owner has kept their contact information up to date with the license and the microchip company, we can get pets home faster.”

You can pick up your half-price license at the Pocatello Animal Shelter, City of Pocatello Mayor’s Office and local veterinary offices.

