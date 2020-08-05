POCATELLO – An exciting new look for the Pocatello animal shelter by way of a mural has been completed. Local artist Josh Pohlman finished the 7-foot tall mural on the dog runs at the shelter. Painted with a graffiti motif, the mural features over a dozen cat and dog silhouettes.

“When we saw the call for artists that Pocatello Animal Services put out, we jumped on the opportunity to work with such a great organization,” said Josh. “Our goal was…to make a colorful, fun, and inviting first impression.”

Animal Services director John Heinz says “The mural provides a fresh look to the building, and it certainly makes it stand out. Hopefully it leads to more adoptions.”

For more information on Pocatello Animal Services and to view adoptable pets, visit Pocatello.us/animal.