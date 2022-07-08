POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Best Friends Animal Society has recognized the Pocatello Animal Shelter as a no-kill shelter for 2021.

Pocatello Animal Services has been working with a variety of resources to place every dog and cat into a home. This was made possible by working with rescue and shelter partners, the support of Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter, donors, and especially the support of the community by donating funding and time, and by adopting our animals.

Each year, Best Friends Animal Society evaluates shelters to see if they can be classified as a no-kill shelter, according to Best Friends’ criteria. Pocatello Animal Shelter achieved this award for 2021 and staff are working hard to achieve this award each year.

“This is a great accomplishment for Pocatello Animal Services. It wouldn’t be possible without the support from other shelters and rescues in the animal network, Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter, and other donors, as well as the support of the community. Our staff has worked hard to get to this point, but; it is only the beginning. We will continue to rely on our volunteers, fosters, and community to help keep this a safe place for the animals,” Animal Services Director Chris Abbott said.

A shelter is considered to be no-kill when it has a save rate of 90% or higher, according to Best Friends Animal Society.

