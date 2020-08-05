Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Local artist Josh Pohlman has completed a 7’7” tall and 47’ long mural on the dog runs along the west side of the Pocatello Animal Shelter.

“When we saw the call for artists that Pocatello Animal Services put out, we jumped on the opportunity to work with such a great organization,” Josh Pohlman said. “Our goal was to cover the outward-facing wall of the exterior dog run to make a colorful, fun, and inviting first impression.”

Animal Services Director Josh Heinz said the mural provides a fresh look at the shelter and, he hopes, leads to more adoptions.

The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter funded the project. In the past, that group has purchased dog run awnings, kennel covers, and ongoing support for adoption programs. You can learn more about the organization here.