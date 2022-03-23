POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Pocatello announced Marlise Irby as its new Public Information Officer.

Irby will oversee the city’s communication and serve as a primary spokesperson and media contact.

“We are excited to have Marlise on our team. She brings an incredible level of experience in media that will prove invaluable for the City of Pocatello,” Mayor Brian Blad said.

Irby has worked in news as a journalist in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Anchorage, Alaska and Pocatello.

Irby’s first day with the City of Pocatello was March 21.

