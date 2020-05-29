POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-On the heels of Governor Brad Little’s orders Thursday, the city of Pocatello has outlined how it will reopen under Stage 3 health directives. The city issued the following news release Friday:

The Marshall Public Library will reopen to the public June 1 at 10 a.m. with modified hours. The library will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

In order to keep the number of patrons at the library low and in line with the stages of reopening, staff ask that as few people as possible accompany patrons to the library and all patrons maintain proper social distancing. Staff also encourage patrons to know what they are looking for prior to coming to the library. Patrons can place items on hold on the library’s website, and staff will then pull the item and have it prepared for quick pick-up.

Patrons who are part of a vulnerable population or those who do not feel comfortable coming into the library can contact the library at 208-232-1263 and staff will make arrangements to assist them.

All onsite public programming is canceled. Computer use will be limited to a single one-hour session per patron per day.

The Ross Park Aquatic Complex will open June 1 for two sessions per day from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Entrance will be limited to 100 people at one time and patrons will be required to social distance. Staff will be monitoring the complex to ensure compliance. Staff will take reservations and pre-payment over the phone starting Monday, June 1 by calling 208-234-0472. The slide will be closed and basketball courts will be removed. Tubes will not be provided for the Lazy River. However, patrons can bring personal pool “noodles” for use. Lap swimmers will be limited to one swimmer per lane and a 30-minute time limit will be implemented. Rental areas will be closed until further notice.

Zoo Idaho will open daily starting June 1 and entrance to the zoo will remain capped at 300 people to allow for patrons to socially distance. Signs encouraging proper social distancing are at high-traffic exhibits.

Staff will begin reopening playgrounds in the Parks and Recreation Department system May 30 and will be cleaning the playgrounds daily.

Park picnic shelters are scheduled to reopen in Stage 4.

Public access for City Council and Advisory Board meetings will continue to be restricted. However, members of the Council, boards, and City staff will attend in person with appropriate social distancing measures in place. Citizens can watch all the proceedings online or on television at Government Access Channel 56 with a Sparklight (formerly CableOne) subscription.

City Hall (Building, Engineering, Information Technology, Finance, Human Resources, Legal, Mayor’s Office, Planning & Development Services, and Utility Billing) will continue to have limited access for citizens. Citizens are strongly encouraged to utilize phone or email first to contact City employees and officials as most issues can be taken care of through these channels. Citizens are also encouraged to utilize the City’s website, to answer their questions, find forms, etc. If a citizen must visit City Hall, they are asked to make an appointment. When they arrive, citizens will be required to call from the lobby the department they are trying to reach. A directory of City departments located in City Hall will be posted for citizens. An employee will then meet citizens at the interior doors. Floor markings are placed in the lobby indicating where citizens should stand while waiting.

