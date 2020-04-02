Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Pocatello Fire Department is not issuing new burn permits and is asking residents to cease open burning in the city.

As part of an effort to address health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fire Department will not permit residents to burn yard waste in Pocatello city limits. Any permits that have already been issued are suspended until the burn restriction is lifted.

The use of gas fire pits, charcoal briquettes, or gas grills used in food preparation devices are allowed. Also exempt are recreational fires under 3 feet in diameter and contained in afire ring or device.

According to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, smoke from open burning can create safety concerns for upper respiratory symptoms, which could be incorrectly attributed to COVID-19. Smoke exposure may also lead to unnecessary testing or self-isolation.

Residents with questions may contact the Pocatello Fire Department Prevention Bureau at 208-234-6201.