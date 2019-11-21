News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A Pocatello boy is feeling lucky that bruising is the only sign showing he was hit by a car on his way home from school Tuesday.

11-year-old Tresten Caudill lives just across the street from Greenacres Elementary. He’s safely crossed the intersection of Elm and Hyde thousands of times and was on his way home when a taxi “came out of nowhere” and hit him in the crosswalk–even though he looked both ways.

“Just walking across the street and blacked out,” Caudill recalled, “and then woke up after that, and then I was in the road. And then I got out of the road and walked over to the sidewalk.”

Caudill was hit in the hip and did not suffer any broken bones. He was able to stand up on his own after being hit, though he wasn’t sure what had happened.

The taxi driver was cited for failure to yield, according to the Pocatello Police Department.

“Be more cautious when you’re crossing the street,” Caudill said.