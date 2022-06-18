POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Saturday members of the Pocatello branch of the NAACP held an early Juneteenth celebration.

Juneteenth is incredibly significant for African Americans. June 19, 1865, is popularly known as emancipation day, or “the end of slavery.”

The day was officially recognized as a federal holiday last June when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

Dozens came to commemorate the end of slavery and enjoy ethnic and traditional foods. But organizers say there’s more to take in than just a good meal.

“Education is a very important part of this,” said President of the Pocatello branch of the NAACP Ken Monroe. “And then I think the other part of it is just, you know, self-sufficiency, you know, to look at how far we’ve come, look at people that are, you know, making it and doing the right things in the community and just, you know, just to kind of acknowledge excellence.”

