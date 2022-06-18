POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The LGBTQ+ community in Pocatello stood proud in celebration of pride month on Saturday. Dozens gathered at Caldwell park for a colorful day of party and praise.

Pride events like this are an affirmation for anyone who feels like their sexual identity falls outside of the mainstream. Although all allies are welcome.

“It’s such a welcoming and loving community where you can just be yoU.S.lf without having to worry too much about expectations or judgment,” said a group of LGBTQ youth.

People came out to acknowledge their freedom to be themselves. This year, the organizers specifically catered to LGBTQ youth and the growing community.

“We want to remind them if they want to be an ally or if they feel like they fit on the queer spectrum,” said event organizer and performer Luke Ryan. “We want to make sure that they have a chance to get some exposure to that.”

Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad contrasted Saturday’s peaceful event with the arrests of 31 suspected white supremacists in Coeur d’Alene earlier this month.

“I’m grateful that we can host pride Idaho here in southeast Idaho and Pocatello and I’m extremely thankful that it’s peaceful, that we don’t have the worries that they’ve not to worry about a week or two ago up north,” said Mayor Blad. “It just shows that we truly are a welcoming community and it’s great to have you with us.”

The festivities included songs, performances, and readings by local queens.

Organizers say they see their work in action as pride celebrations continue to spread across the state.

