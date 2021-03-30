POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Cleaning crews are dealing with the high winds at Pocatello’s cemeteries.

They removed decorations and flower placements Monday that were on graves at Restlawn Cemetery and Mountain View Cemetery.

Many of these were damaged and may be thrown out.

If you want your’s saved, you will need to retrieve it.

You may call the cemetery office at 208-234-6195.

Decorations will be put back once the clean-up is complete.

The whole project is expected to take about a month.

