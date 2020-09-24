Local News

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Pocatello and Chubbuck region may be getting a bit of a makeover.

The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce’s Community Beautification Committee cleaned up areas alongside Hiline Road in Chubbuck on Wednesday.

The Committee wanted to get a head start before their annual Fall Cleanup taking place next Saturday, Oct. 3.

“Traditionally, we have cleaned up on Bannock Highway,” said Chamber of Commerce member Lisa Armijo. “For years we have worked out there, so we thought this year we wanted to focus on Chubbuck and help out our friends in the Chubbuck city limits. We thought Hiline was a great area, because there was quite a bit of trash out there.”

Members of the Beautification Committee hope to see widespread participation for next Saturday’s event.

“I just think at this time, it’s very important for volunteers to get out and do something positive and do something uplifting,” said Neighborworks Executive Director Mark Dahlquist. “I think it’s going to make, not only the community feel better, but yourself feel better.

Participants are asked to meet at Caldwell Park between 8:30 and 10:00 a.m. The first 100 participants will receive a free breakfast coupon courtesy of McDonald’s Restaurant.