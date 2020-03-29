Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Pocatello-Chubbuck School Board met in special session Saturday to begin to lay out future plans for the school system.

As of now, the board is asking all building personnel to return to buildings on April 2-3 to prepare for learning content preparation. Administrators will contact staff members with specifics.

Grab and go breakfast and lunch distribution will begin March 30. It will run indefinitely from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Children do not need to be present to receive meals.

Then, school will resume on Monday, April 6 via remote learning services online and through instructional packets.

Plans are being developed to distribute Chromebook devices to those in need. That will take place at Highland High School beginning March 31.

Compensation for District permanent and part time staff will continue as scheduled.

Staff at the Education Service Center will resume daily operations on March 30 on limited hours and will be available to answer phone calls and e-mails. A drop box is available in the foyer of the building to leave or pickup materials.

