POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – At Tuesday’s City Council special meeting, Pocatello councilmembers decided not to reinstate the City’s face covering ordinance at this time.

The face covering ordinance was previously in place from November 21, 2020 to April 28, 2021.

For a list of COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Bannock County, click HERE.

City officials encourage all residents to take precautions to protect themselves from COVID-19. Additional information on ways to help prevent the spread of the disease can be found at siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php, coronavirus.idaho.gov and cdc.gov.

The post Pocatello City Council decides not to reinstate face covering ordinance appeared first on Local News 8.