POCATELLO – At Thursday night’s Regular City Council meeting, Council members voted to approve the resolution that recommends all citizens, business owners, and visitors “heed the advice of local health experts, Southeastern Idaho Public Health, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who all advise that while in public, if unable to practice physically distancing, people should Wear a Face Covering.” Further, citizens are strongly encouraged “to follow the mitigation strategies recommended by Southeastern Idaho Public Health, pursuant to its Covid-19 Regional Response Plan” including:

Stay at home if you are sick.

Maintain physical distance of six feet from others (outside of immediate family) whenever possible.

Wear face coverings in public when physical distancing is not possible.

Wash hand frequently for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer.

Large gatherings are asked to implement: physical distancing, use of face coverings by staff and participants, increased sanitation measures and increased personal hygiene measures (handwashing/hand sanitizing.)

Carefully monitor your health (refer to https://cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html for more information).

Previously, the Council held a meeting with local health experts on July 17 to help develop an emergency health plan for the City. July 23 saw Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) adopt a COVID-19 Regional Response Plan and July 24 Mayor Brian Blad issue a proclamation expressing his “full support” of SIPH’s plan. The proclamation also encourages “all who are able to wear a face covering in all indoor and outdoor public places where physical distancing is not possible in order to help Pocatello ‘Stay Safe. Stay Smart. Stay Open.’”