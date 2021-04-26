Pexels

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello City Council voted to repeal the City’s mask ordinance at a special meeting on Monday. But, they left the procedural door open to bring the ordinance back if needed.

Councilman Roger Bray made a motion to readdress the need for masks if coronavirus cases return to a rate of 15 active cases per 10,000 for 14 consecutive days or 30 active cases per 10,000 for 3 consecutive days. Council members Heidi Adamson and Rick Cheatum voted against the rest of the council to approve that motion.

Repealing the City ordinance does not override School District 25’s mask policy, private businesses’ policies, or the policy requiring masks in City buildings.

