Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Pocatello City Council will hold a special meeting to discuss the possibility of establishing a face-covering ordinance Tuesday at 11 a.m.

The ordinance itself would not be considered until the Council’s Regular Meeting Thursday.

A draft of the ordinance can be found HERE.

The meeting is not a public hearing and testimony from the public will not be accepted during the meeting.

In-person attendance is extremely limited in accordance with Governor Little’s Modified Stage 2 order limiting in-person gatherings to 10 or less people. Masks/face coverings are required.

Citizens can watch the proceedings online at streaming.pocatello.us or on television at Government Access Channel 56 with a Sparklight (formerly CableOne) subscription.