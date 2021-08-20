POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday, August 24 at 1 p.m. to discuss the possibility of reimplementing the City’s face covering ordinance.

When the ordinance was rescinded in late April, councilmembers approved a motion to call a special meeting to consider re-implementing a face covering ordinance if active cases rise to 15 or more per 10,000 for 14 consecutive days or 30 or more per 10,000 for 3 consecutive days. The number of active cases has been above 15 since August 4 according to Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH). SIPH does not report case data on weekends or holidays. To view SIPH’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, visit public.tableau.com/app/profile/siphidaho/viz/SIPHCOVID-19Data/Story1.

Limited in-person attendance is allowed, but due to COVID-19 guidelines, strict social distancing measures are in place and masks/face coverings are required.

Citizens can watch a stream of the proceedings at streaming.pocatello.us, youtube.com/pocatellocommunitymedia, or on Sparklight (formerly CableOne) cable channel 56.

The face covering ordinance was previously in place from November 21, 2020 to April 28, 2021.

For a list of COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Bannock County, visit siphidaho.org/covid19-vaccine-clinics.php.

