POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello City Council is planning to readdress the City’s face covering ordinance on Monday.

During a special meeting scheduled for 1 p.m., the Council will consider rescinding the ordinance. The decision to hold a special meeting comes after the April 1 meeting, when the Council approved a motion to reconvene on the matter if coronavirus cases fall below a rate of 15 active cases per 10,000 for 14 consecutive days.

The number of active cases has been below 15 per 10,000 since April 8, according to Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s data.

To watch the meeting live, you can stream proceedings at streaming.pocatello.us or on Sparklight (formerly CableOne) cable channel 56.

