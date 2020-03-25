Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The city of Pocatello is closing playgrounds in the city’s park system beginning Wednesday. Crews will begin fencing off playgrounds as soon as they can purchase necessary materials. Signs will be posted on park pavilions advising people of the rule. City trails will remain open.

The city will review the decision on April 12.

The decision is based on a study issued by the National Institutes of Health, Centers for Disease Control, and Princeton University. It found COVID-19 “was detectable in aerosols for up to three hours, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.”

the department is extending the closure of the Community Recreation Center (CRC) and Parks and Recreation Department offices through April 12. Because of the closure, the remainder of dance classes and the third session of swim lessons are canceled. Residents who have signed up for these programs will be contacted by department staff to discuss their options for credits. Those with memberships to the CRC will receive another two-week extension on their membership. Residents with questions are invited to contact Community Recreation Center staff at 208-232-3901 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Cemetery administration offices and Zoo Idaho’s Education Building will also remain closed to the public through April 12. Staff are still available to assist residents by phone or email.