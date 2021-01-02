KIFI Welcome to Pocatello Sign

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – With the start of the year 2021, locals from the Pocatello community gave their perspective on their vision and goals for the new year.

“I just wish everybody a great new year and hope we can get past this COVID and keep going straight forward and have a positive attitude on all of our lives,” said Pocatello resident Karen Hughes.

With the impact of COVID-19 still continuing into the new year, Pocatello resident Robin Depew says its important to not lose touch with your friends and loved ones.

“Just to kind of keep normalcy, kind of keep family in your midst,” said Pocatello resident Robin Depew. “Even if it’s contact, phone calls, zoom, FaceTime. Just remembering to tell everybody you love them and just to keep that contact.”

Members of the local community also say they have new year’s resolutions they hope to accomplish. For Pocatello resident Thomiscita MountainSheep, exercise will be her primary focus.

“My resolution is to work out and make sure I stay fit for my own health and for the sake of my grandkids, so I can live a long life,” said Pocatello resident Thomiscita MountainSheep.

For Pocatello resident Travis Morrison, improving his health is also a part of his goals for 2021.

“I quit smoking, and I’m going to try to stick with that,” Morrison said. “I also quit vaping, so hopefully this year I can still not do any of that either.”

Many community members also hope to see the people of Pocatello continuing to do their part in limiting the spread of COVID-19.

“I’m hoping more people are willing to do their part, and kind of put an end to this, because I’m sick and tired of this,” said Pocatello resident Presley Shaver. “So, I’m just really hoping that people get together and do their part.”

“In 2021, I’m hoping that everyone obeys the law, as far as masking and social distance, but I would like for the world to open back up and socialize again the way we used to,” MountainSheep said.

Although COVID-19 is not going away anytime soon, both Depew and Morrison say they are optimistic for the future.

“I just wish everybody happiness, health and prosperity and to support local,” Depew said. “Just doing our part in what we can to get past this pandemic.”

“I hope we do get back to some what normalcy,” Morrison said. “With the vaccine and with everything, I hope that it does reach the people that it needs to reach to, so we can look for a brighter and better 2021.“

