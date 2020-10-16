Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Pocatello City Council has confirmed Mayor Brian Blad’s appointment of Konni Kendell as City Clerk.

Kendell started with the city as an administrative assistant in 2007. In 2011, she became a Deputy Clerk with responsibility for preparing City Council minutes, responding to public record disputes, and providing administrative support to the Mayor.

“We have a remarkable community and I’m proud to continue my service to citizens as City Clerk,” said Kendell. “I look forward to continuing to be a resource for residents to get their questions answered about City government.”

She is a member of the Association of Idaho Cities and Idaho City Clerks, Treasurers, Finance Officers Association. Her first day as Clerk will be November 2.