POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Pocatello will launch the new year by swearing in new City Council members in its first meeting of 2020 Thursday, January 2.

In addition, Mayor Brian Blad will offer his “State of the City” address. His speech is expected to spotlight city department accomplishments during the past year and a look ahead at 2020 goals.

City Clerk Ruth Newsom will swear in Claudia Ortega, Chris Stevens, and Roger Bray to new council terms. The three were elected in November. They will join Rick Cheatum, Linda Leeuwrik, and Heidi Adamson at the council table.

The activities are open to the public beginning at 6 p.m. at the Pocatello City Council Chambers.