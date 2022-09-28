POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A Pocatello couple is trying to bring a family in Ukraine to the United States.

Years ago, Ajax Tadehara was quite the stud on the mat representing the United sStates as a member of USA judo team.

During his travels with the team, he met Ali, Lesia and their two daughters Yasmin and Samira.

The family is from Ukraine and have needed help over the last few months.

“When the war first broke out, I kind of checked in with them and I said, ‘hey, I hope everything is okay. Hope you and the family are safe.’ And he told me they they were safe and they had gone to Poland. And about a month later, he reached back out and said he was asking for a little bit of support and help.”

When Ajax reached out to his wife Ashley, there wasn’t any doubt what to do.

“I asked my wife Ashley, ‘hey, you think we can help help this family out?’ And she looked at me and was like, ‘well, duh. Yeah, of course. What do they need?'”

Then they got to work.

Through fundraising efforts and filing paperwork after paperwork, they secured the family a two year Visa.

Ajax says it is humbling to be able to help them out.

“You can be a little bit detached, and now it’s so much more personal, where I actually know this person. I know the family. They’ve always been very kind to me. And so it is definitely already rewarding trying to just help them out.”

In two weeks, they will get to call the Gate City their home.

“When I talked to them on the phone, we officially have their airplane tickets and airfares paid for and booked and their arrival date is October 13. So once we officially got the tickets booked, spirits a little bit brighter.”

Ajax says they are still taking donations to help the family. They are fundraising through proceeds from the Popcorn Shop in Pocatello as well as on the website givebutter.com.

