POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Beginning Friday, contracted work crews will be installing a new city waterline on Pocatello Creek Road.

Work will continue on Pocatello Creek Rd. and extends from Jefferson Ave. to Call Creek Dr.

The right-hand eastbound lane of Pocatello Creek Rd. beginning at Jefferson Ave. will be closed from Sept. 30 for approximately six weeks. Both directions of travel in the work area will be temporarily restricted to one lane on weekday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. during portions of this work.

Vehicle operators are asked to use caution and follow construction signage and temporary lane indicators when navigating the work zone. During the project, access to the construction area will be restricted and sections of the street will be closed entirely while workers are executing the project work. Every effort will be made to provide local access to the area when possible. At the close of each day, access will be restored to all properties.

The project is expected to take approximately six weeks.

